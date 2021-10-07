Coatesville Area School District sends students home after receiving threat

article

The Coatesville Area School District sent students home early on Thursday as local law enforcement investigated the threat of a school shooting, officials said.

The threat did not identify a specific school and claimed that it would occur sometime next week, according to district officials.

Secondary schools were placed on restrictive movement Thursday morning to limit hallway traffic during the early stages of the investigation. A heightened police presence was placed at all schools in the district upon receiving the threat.

Students were instructed to continue their schoolwork remotely on Thursday and await further information on when schools will reopen.

