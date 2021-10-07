North Philadelphia charter school window hit with gunfire, police say

article

Police are investigating after a Philadelphia school cafeteria window was hit by gunfire overnight Wednesday.

Officers were called to the Antonia Pantoja Charter School on the 4100 block of North American Street Thursday morning after police said a staff member found five bullet holes in a cafeteria window.

No students were inside the school when the apparent gunshots struck the building, according to police.

Police believe the shots may have come from 2nd Street, but only one of the school's security cameras facing the street was working properly.

No arrests have been reported.

