Community members urged to 'wake up' and help promote safety for students in Philadelphia

Senseless violence in the City of Philadelphia has many on edge.

This is especially the case after a 12-year-old girl was shot in a drive-by shooting in North Philadelphia on Tuesday while walking home from school with her younger brother.

So far, police have not made any arrests and no suspects have been announced.

The school district said it is in constant contact with police and will continue to work towards its Safe Path Program, but with more than 200 schools in the district, they need support and help from the community.

FOX 29 spoke to Jose Ortiz, a parent who now walks his son home from the Feltonville School of Arts and Science.

Ortiz's son was absent on the day of the shooting, but that would have been the typical route he took on his commute home.

"It's crazy because he missed that day that it happened and he walks actually through that same light it happened at," Ortiz said. "Yesterday, he was kind of scared to walk home by himself, so I came and picked him up."

The safety of local children walking to and from school has become a growing concern.

Chief Keven Bethel, a Special Advisor on School Safety for the School District of Philadelphia, appeared on Good Day Philadelphia. He said a better option is needed to keep students safe.

"Where's the anger and the outrage," he said.

Philadelphia police say they are moving a foot patrol officer to the D Street area.

While Bethel said the school district has a strong partnership with police, staffing shortages with law enforcement are impacting success.

The Safe Path Program, which will pay a stipend to community groups to provide a presence at school arrival and dismissal, is moving forward, but it will only start with four high schools.

Bethel wants more people to step up in the community. "We're moving on as if it was just a normal day. I mean what has to happen for folks to wake up and people in our communities to wake up and say this is not acceptable," he said.

