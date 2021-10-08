Judge orders box to be removed from Christopher Columbus statue in South Philadelphia

A judge ordered the Christopher Columbus statue at Marconi Plaza in South Philadelphia to be uncovered as the city vows to fight the ruling.

The judge further ordered that in the interest and safety and preservation that upon removal of the plywood structure covering a clear structure will be allowed for protective purposes.

"We immediately appealed this ruling. We cannot, and have no intention to, remove the box at this time. We continue to believe it is in the best interest and public safety of all Philadelphians that the statue remains secured in its box," a city spokesperson said.

In June 2020, the statue became the point of contention between groups who wanted to defend it from vandalism amid ongoing social unrest, and other groups who saw the statue as a symbol of hate. The confrontations between the opposing sides resulted in violence and arrests.

A judge ruled in August 2021 that the statue could remain at Marconi Plaza, saying the city had no legal basis to remove it.

"It is baffling to this court as to how the City of Philadelphia wants to remove the Statue without any legal basis. The City’s entire argument and case is devoid of any legal foundation," Judge Paula Patrick wrote.

