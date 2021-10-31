Expand / Collapse search

No injuries reported in 4-alarm fire at vacant Port Richmond warehouse

Updated November 1, 2021 1:01AM
A 4-alarm fire tore through a vacant warehouse Sunday night in Port Richmond. Officials say no one was injured and the cause to the inferno is under investigation.

PHILADELPHIA - Firefighters battled a 4-alarm inferno that engulfed a vacant warehouse Sunday night in Port Richmond and caused a stretch of a nearby highway to close. 

Crews from the Philadelphia Fire Department responded to the 3-story building on Richmond and Tioga streets just after 10 p.m. First Deputy Commissioner Craig Murphy said the building formerly housed a tire manufacturer. 

The blaze quickly struck a second alarm and was further elevated to a fourth alarm an hour after firefighters arrived. Murphy told reporters that over 50 apparatuses responded to the blaze. 

A portion of Interstate 95 that runs near the warehouse was closed as a precaution due to billowing smoke. 

Murphy reported no injuries during a near-midnight press conference and said the fire had been placed under control. 

Officials do not know how the fire started.

