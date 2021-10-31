No injuries reported in 4-alarm fire at vacant Port Richmond warehouse
PHILADELPHIA - Firefighters battled a 4-alarm inferno that engulfed a vacant warehouse Sunday night in Port Richmond and caused a stretch of a nearby highway to close.
Crews from the Philadelphia Fire Department responded to the 3-story building on Richmond and Tioga streets just after 10 p.m. First Deputy Commissioner Craig Murphy said the building formerly housed a tire manufacturer.
MORE LOCAL HEADLINES
- Suspect in Strawberry Mansion hit-and-run that killed 8-year-old boy turns himself in
- 14-year-old gunshot victim used Uber to go to hospital, police say
- Pa. man accused of following man home from casino, killing him in attempted robbery
The blaze quickly struck a second alarm and was further elevated to a fourth alarm an hour after firefighters arrived. Murphy told reporters that over 50 apparatuses responded to the blaze.
A portion of Interstate 95 that runs near the warehouse was closed as a precaution due to billowing smoke.
Murphy reported no injuries during a near-midnight press conference and said the fire had been placed under control.
Officials do not know how the fire started.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement