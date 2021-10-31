14-year-old shot near South Philly rec center used Uber to go to hospital, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police say a 14-year-old boy used a ride share service to go to the hospital after he was shot in the back near a South Philadelphia recreation center on Saturday night.
Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the University of Pennsylvania Hospital just after 11:30 p.m. for reports of a gunshot victim that arrived by Uber.
MORE LOCAL COVERAGE:
- 24-year-old in stable condition after shooting in Rhawnhurst
- Teen shot overnight, hospitalized in Mayfair
- Boyfriend charged in shooting at Kingsessing home that injured mother, infant daughter
- 14-year-old shot and killed in Camden, police say
Police say the 14-year-old was hit once in the back near the Vare Recreation Center basketball court on 26th and Morris streets.
The teen was placed in stable condition and is expected to recover, police said.
No arrests were reported immediately following the shooting.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement