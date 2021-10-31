14-year-old shot near South Philly rec center used Uber to go to hospital, police say

Police say a 14-year-old boy used a ride share service to go to the hospital after he was shot in the back near a South Philadelphia recreation center on Saturday night.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the University of Pennsylvania Hospital just after 11:30 p.m. for reports of a gunshot victim that arrived by Uber.

MORE LOCAL COVERAGE:

Police say the 14-year-old was hit once in the back near the Vare Recreation Center basketball court on 26th and Morris streets.

The teen was placed in stable condition and is expected to recover, police said.

No arrests were reported immediately following the shooting.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter