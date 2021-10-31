Suspect in Strawberry Mansion hit-and-run that killed 8-year-old boy turns himself in

A suspect wanted in connection to a Strawberry Mansion hit-and-run crash that killed an 8-year-old boy who witnesses say was walking home from school with his mother turned himself in on Sunday.

According to investigators, 21-year-old Khadeir Harris was allegedly inside a speeding SUV on Huntingdon Street around 4 p.m. Monday when the vehicle hit 8-year-old Ja-Kha House near the intersection of 33rd Street.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that House's body was launched about 25 feet into the air and landed on the sidewalk. He was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children where he died around 5 p.m.

A witness said the boy was coming home from school and was with his mother when the crash happened.

Police found a stolen 2014 Buick Enclave that was believed to have been used in the deadly crash hours later on the 4000 block of Balwynne Road. Police said two men were seen running from the vehicle.

Harris's attorney confirmed to FOX 29 that he turned himself in on Sunday, nearly a week after the deadly crash. He is facing a number of charges, including third degree murder, homicide by vehicle, and involuntary manslaughter.

