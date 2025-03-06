Crozer-Chester, Taylor Hospital closure announcement draws swift response from workers, officials

Healthcare workers and elected officials are demanding accountability after Prospect Medical Holdings announced they would be closing Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Chester and Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park.

The latest decision comes after the California-based company filed for bankruptcy protection back in January.

They claim there is only enough money to keep hospitals open through next week.

Signs were held high on the lawn across from Crozer-Chester Medical Center in response to Prospect Medical Hold’s announcement to close Crozer-Chester and Taylor Hospital, in Ridley Park, this month.

Dozens of hospital workers, unions and elected officials gathered to protest what they called, "…a reckless decision."

Paramedics and nurses spoke of the loss of 3,000 jobs and the community they say will be in a healthcare desert with other hospitals 20 or more minutes away.

They’re calling it a full-blown crisis caused by financial mismanagement.

Matt Pulinka, Acting President of Taylor Nurses Union, stated, "It's going to cost a lot of lives, a lot of jobs. A lot of everything. Right now, we need help and we need it now."

"We all could work somewhere else, we could have gotten different jobs over the years. We all could have left. We have not left! We have stayed the course and we will continue to stay the course and they will not close these doors!" exclaimed Peggy Malone, RN and President of Crozer nurses.

Delaware County Council responded to the announcement in a statement, saying in part:

"Our county government has spent months hard at work to prepare for the possibility that these hospitals would be closed. We remain committed to an orderly, calm and comprehensive process to helping ensure patients are transferred to other facilities that can provide the care they need."