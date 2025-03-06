Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
until FRI 4:00 AM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
2
Wind Advisory
from THU 3:00 PM EST until FRI 4:00 PM EST, Eastern Montgomery County, Monroe County, Western Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Lehigh County, Carbon County, Western Chester County, Philadelphia County, Northampton County, Delaware County, Upper Bucks County, Berks County, Eastern Chester County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Hunterdon County, Cape May County, Mercer County, Cumberland County, Salem County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Warren County, Northwestern Burlington County, Coastal Atlantic County, Southeastern Burlington County, Atlantic County, Gloucester County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County, Delaware Beaches County

Crozer-Chester, Taylor Hospital closure announcement draws swift response from workers, officials

By
Published  March 6, 2025 5:24pm EST
Health Care
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Hospital workers, unions, elected officials gather to protest after Crozer, Taylor Hospital closure announcement

Paramedics and nurses spoke of the loss of 3,000 jobs and the community they say will be in a healthcare desert with other hospitals 20 or more minutes away.

CHESTER, Pa. - Healthcare workers and elected officials are demanding accountability after Prospect Medical Holdings announced they would be closing Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Chester and Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park.

The latest decision comes after the California-based company filed for bankruptcy protection back in January.

They claim there is only enough money to keep hospitals open through next week.

Signs were held high on the lawn across from Crozer-Chester Medical Center in response to Prospect Medical Hold’s announcement to close Crozer-Chester and Taylor Hospital, in Ridley Park, this month.

Workers, Delco officials demand accountability after 2 hospital closure announcements

Healthcare workers and elected officials are demanding accountability after Prospect Medical Holdings announced they would be closing Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Chester and Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park.

Dozens of hospital workers, unions and elected officials gathered to protest what they called, "…a reckless decision."

Paramedics and nurses spoke of the loss of 3,000 jobs and the community they say will be in a healthcare desert with other hospitals 20 or more minutes away.

Related

Crozer-Chester Medical Center navigating parent company's Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing
article

Crozer-Chester Medical Center navigating parent company's Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing

After Crozer Health System’s parent company declared bankruptcy, Crozer-Chester Medical Center is experiencing impacts to its ambulance service, hospital overcrowding, and will no longer accept new patients.

They’re calling it a full-blown crisis caused by financial mismanagement.

Matt Pulinka, Acting President of Taylor Nurses Union, stated, "It's going to cost a lot of lives, a lot of jobs. A lot of everything. Right now, we need help and we need it now."

"We all could work somewhere else, we could have gotten different jobs over the years. We all could have left. We have not left! We have stayed the course and we will continue to stay the course and they will not close these doors!" exclaimed Peggy Malone, RN and President of Crozer nurses.

Delaware County Council responded to the announcement in a statement, saying in part:

"Our county government has spent months hard at work to prepare for the possibility that these hospitals would be closed. We remain committed to an orderly, calm and comprehensive process to helping ensure patients are transferred to other facilities that can provide the care they need."

Health CareDelaware CountyHealthNews