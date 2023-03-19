DA: 1 dead, 1 hurt after over 30 shots fired at 'birthday celebration' in Montgomery County cemetery

article

A "birthday celebration" at a local cemetery ended with a deadly shooting Saturday afternoon, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's office.

Police found two men shot when they responded to Whitemarsh Memorial Park in Horsham for a shots-fired call around 3 p.m.

A 29-year-old man, identified as Daniel Elijah Hawkins of Philadelphia, was pronounced dead. Another victim, identified as 33-year-old Arian Davis of Philadelphia, was seriously injured.

He was transported to a local hospital for injuries to his jaw, hand and leg.

Police say more than 30 shots were fired after gunfire broke out during a "birthday celebration" at the grave of Tyrek Fairel, who was shot and killed in 2013 in Norristown.

No arrests have been in the deadly shooting, and anyone with information is asked to contact police.