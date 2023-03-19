Teen critically shot in the head, body in Philadelphia weekend shooting: police
article
PHILADELPHIA - A 15-year-old boy is fighting for his life after becoming the victim of another weekend shooting in North Philadelphia.
Police say the teen was found suffering from multiple gunshots wounds on the 1400 block of 23rd Street around 7:40 p.m. Saturday.
He was struck in the head, back and shoulder, according to authorities.
Police transported the teen victim to Temple University Hospital, where he was placed in critical condition.
No arrests have been made, and no weapons recovered. Details about what led to the shooting are unknown at this time.