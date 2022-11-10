DA: Arrest warrant issued for Norristown man wanted for fatal shooting of innocent bystander

article

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office has issued an arrest warrant for a Norristown man accused of fatally shooting an innocent bystander.

District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Norristown Police Chief Derrick Wood announced the arrest warrant for 18-year-old Damien Wilson, who is wanted on first-degree murder charges in the fatal shooting of Anthony Vitelli on October 7.

Authorities say officers responded to 830 Arch Street at 2:02 p.m. for reports of a shooting and found Vitelli suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was later pronounced dead at Paoli Memorial Hospital, according to officials.

Investigators found eight 9 mm fired cartridge casings and a deformed projectile at the crime scene, the DA's Office says.

Through an investigation that included interviews, the obtaining of text data, cellphone records and multiple surveillance videos, authorities learned that the intended shooting victim was Christopher Hall.

Officials say Hall told police that he and Wilson had an issue relating to a July shooting in Norristown, where Wilson was shot in the leg.

According to authorities, witnesses also provided evidence to police that linked Wilson to Deonte Kelly, who was recently arrested for a double homicide in Pottstown. Police later learned that Wilson and Kelly are cousins.

Police say Wilson is also wanted on a second warrant in connection with the aggravated assault of his ex-girlfriend at a residence in Norristown that took place at the end of August. He faces aggravated assault, strangulation and related charges in that case.

The DA's Office says Wilson is 6 feet tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous and anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately.

A $5,000 reward is also being offered for information that leads to his arrest.

Anyone with information about Wilson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Norristown Police Department at 610-270-0977.