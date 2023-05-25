DA: Explosive devices recovered from home in Pennsylvania, no threat to public

Authorities in Bucks County say there is no threat to the public after explosive devices were found inside a local home Thursday morning.

The Bucks County District Attorney's Office said the troubling discovery was during an investigation at a home in Morrisville.

Authorities have not provided an address of the home that was under investigation, or what type of explosive devices were recovered.

"We can assure the public that there is no immediate threat to the community," a press release from the DA's Office read.