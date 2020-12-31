DA: Hunting accident may be to blame for fatal shooting of teen at Nockamixon State Park

An unfortunate hunting accident may be to blame for the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old at Nockamixon State Park last October, according to Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub.

Joining Good Day Philadelphia on Thursday, Weintraub described the shooting as the "deadly intersection" of people enjoying different recreational activities in the 5,000-acre park.

Jason Kutt, a recent Pennridge High School graduate, was in the park with his girlfriend on Oct. 24 waiting to watch the sunset when investigators say a hunter, later identified as Kenneth Heller, fired a single shot that struck Kutt in the back of the head. Weintraub believes Heller thought was shooting at a small animal, but fled when he saw Kutt's girlfriend near his target.

Bucks County DA Matt Weintraub named 52-year-old Kenneth Heller as the man who is believed to have fatally shot Jason Kutt in the back of the head on Oct. 24 near the Old Ridge Road exit. Kutt, a recent graduate of Pennridge High School, died at the Expand

"You're always supposed to follow your shot," Weintraub said. "[Heller] did not, he saw another person come out who ended up being Jason's girlfriend, he did not want a confrontation because of these very situations where we have this intersection of people all [enjoying the park]," Weintraub said.

The district attorney pointed to a currently unreleased crime scene recreation photo that he said "crystalized" Heller's fatal misjudgment.

"If you were looking from the gate where Mr. Heller fired the fatal shot it looked almost as if the very crest of the road you would have seen Jason's head, but you could have mistaken it for a small animal," Weintraub said.

He believes the deadly error was further worsened by Heller's actions following the shooting. Weibtraub said Heller failed to follow a "hunters code" which requires hunters to not only follow their shot, but to render aid if they hurt or kill someone.

Heller turned himself in on Wednesday, nearly two months after the deadly shooting. Prosecutors gave brief details about how Heller was identified as a suspect, but Weintraub said the unique shell casing left at the scene helped the investigation.

"This was a very rare caliber, it was a 17, which is very small and used for small game, and it was shot out of a very unique rifle," Weibtraub said. "As the investigative circle continued to close around Mr. Heller until, frankly, he had no choice but to come forward."

County prosecutors say Heller has expressed remorse for the shooting. As part of a plea deal announced on Wednesday, Heller is expected to plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter and related charges. He faces up to 20 years in state prison.

