DA: Man admits to beating friend to death with baseball bat in Bucks County 15 years ago

article

Prosecutors have charged a man who they say beat his friend to death with a baseball bat in a Bucks County cold case.

District Attorney Matthew Weintraub announced charges in the 2004 murder at a press conference on Tuesday.

Adam Brundage, of Quakertown, was a 26-year-old father of two when he went missing 15 years ago.

Damon Smoot, 36, admitted to striking Brundage in the back of the head with a baseball bat during an argument on Oct. 4, 2004, prosecutors said. He then allegedly covered Brundage's mouth to ensure he was no longer breathing.

RELATED STORIES:

Advertisement

Brundage's body was subsequently buried at H&K quarries in Hilltown, where it was recently recovered.

"He never had a funeral. He never had a gravemarker," Weintraub said. "Just a tomb and a rock. For 15 years."

Weintraub said that Brundage's body will be returned to his family for a proper burial.

Prosecutors expect Smoot to plead guilty to third-degree murder. Under his plea, Smoot would serve 20-40 years in prison. At age 62, he would be eligible for parole.

Smoot is currently being held on $1 million cash bail.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP