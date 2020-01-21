Expand / Collapse search

DA: Man admits to beating friend to death with baseball bat in Bucks County 15 years ago

Prosecutors have charged Damon Smoot with the 2004 murder of Adam Brundage in Bucks County.

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - Prosecutors have charged a man who they say beat his friend to death with a baseball bat in a Bucks County cold case.

District Attorney Matthew Weintraub announced charges in the 2004 murder at a press conference on Tuesday.

Adam Brundage, of Quakertown, was a 26-year-old father of two when he went missing 15 years ago.

Damon Smoot, 36, admitted to striking Brundage in the back of the head with a baseball bat during an argument on Oct. 4, 2004, prosecutors said. He then allegedly covered Brundage's mouth to ensure he was no longer breathing.

Brundage's body was subsequently buried at H&K quarries in Hilltown, where it was recently recovered.

"He never had a funeral. He never had a gravemarker," Weintraub said. "Just a tomb and a rock. For 15 years."

Weintraub said that Brundage's body will be returned to his family for a proper burial.

Prosecutors expect Smoot to plead guilty to third-degree murder. Under his plea, Smoot would serve 20-40 years in prison. At age 62, he would be eligible for parole.

Smoot is currently being held on $1 million cash bail.

___

