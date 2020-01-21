DA: Man admits to beating friend to death with baseball bat in Bucks County 15 years ago
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - Prosecutors have charged a man who they say beat his friend to death with a baseball bat in a Bucks County cold case.
District Attorney Matthew Weintraub announced charges in the 2004 murder at a press conference on Tuesday.
Adam Brundage, of Quakertown, was a 26-year-old father of two when he went missing 15 years ago.
Damon Smoot, 36, admitted to striking Brundage in the back of the head with a baseball bat during an argument on Oct. 4, 2004, prosecutors said. He then allegedly covered Brundage's mouth to ensure he was no longer breathing.
RELATED STORIES:
- Police: Bucks County house explosion may be result of propane leak
- 24 sick cats found living inside unheated car in Bucks County
- Officials ID Bucks County as ‘High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area'
Advertisement
Brundage's body was subsequently buried at H&K quarries in Hilltown, where it was recently recovered.
"He never had a funeral. He never had a gravemarker," Weintraub said. "Just a tomb and a rock. For 15 years."
Weintraub said that Brundage's body will be returned to his family for a proper burial.
Prosecutors expect Smoot to plead guilty to third-degree murder. Under his plea, Smoot would serve 20-40 years in prison. At age 62, he would be eligible for parole.
Smoot is currently being held on $1 million cash bail.
___
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP