Police: Woman shot 10 times less than 24 hours after double homicide at same spot in Kingsessing

Police returned to a crime scene in Kingsessing for a third person shot in less than 24 hours this weekend.

A woman was reportedly shot at 52nd Street and Woodland Avenue just before midnight Saturday.

She suffered 10 gunshot wounds throughout her body, but is in stable condition at a local hospital, according to police.

MORE HEADLINES:

Just hours prior, two men were shot to death in a double shooting at the same location Saturday morning.

No arrests have been made in any of the shootings, and no motive is known.