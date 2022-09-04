Police: Woman shot 10 times less than 24 hours after double homicide at same spot in Kingsessing
PHILADELPHIA - Police returned to a crime scene in Kingsessing for a third person shot in less than 24 hours this weekend.
A woman was reportedly shot at 52nd Street and Woodland Avenue just before midnight Saturday.
She suffered 10 gunshot wounds throughout her body, but is in stable condition at a local hospital, according to police.
Just hours prior, two men were shot to death in a double shooting at the same location Saturday morning.
No arrests have been made in any of the shootings, and no motive is known.