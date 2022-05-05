Pa. man found with over 250 child sexual abuse materials after tip from Apple, DA says

A Pennsylvania man is facing more than 250 charges of possessing child sexual abuse materials.

Edward Elvin, 65, was arrested Thursday after officials say they received a tip from Apple last month. The tech company alerted detectives that the 65-year-old may have child sexual abuse materials on his device, according to the DA's office.

After tracing the IP address, detectives seized Elvin's phone during a search of his home in Montgomery County.

Hundreds of images containing child sexual abuse were allegedly found on his phone. Officials say the images involved girls between the ages of 3 and 12.

Elvin is charged with 252 felony counts of possessing child sexual abuse materials and one count of criminal use of a communications facility.

He is being held at Montgomery County Jail on a $99,000 cash bond.