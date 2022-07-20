DA: Montgomery County man arrested for sexually assaulting blind, deaf, mute 70-year-old woman

article

Officials say a handicapped elderly woman is the victim of sexual assaults, and now the man allegedly responsible is in custody.

Malquan Craig, 23, has been arrested and charged with indecent assault of a mentally disabled victim, indecent assault and invasion of privacy.

The victim, a blind, deaf and mute 70-year-old woman, was sexually assaulted by Craig on several occasions in 2020 and 2021, according to the DA's office.

She was reportedly under the care of the suspect's girlfriend, a certified nursing assistant employed by H.A.P., at the time of the assaults.

Officials say Craig sexually assaulted the woman in the car while his girlfriend was inside restaurants picking up takeout.

Several videos of the assaults were reportedly found on the suspect's phone.

MORE HEADLINES:

Craig is being held at Lancaster County prison on unrelated charges. His bail was set at $500,000 cash.