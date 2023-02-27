DA: Repeat offender arrested for child sex abuse material crimes in Camden County

A Camden County man with a previous criminal history has been arrested and charged for possessing child sexual abuse photos and videos.

Officials say 38-year-old Matthew Knapp, of Lindenwold, New Jersey, was found with child sex abuse material on his computer, three hard drives and a flash drive. Some of the suspected images included prepubescent children.

Evidence was recovered after photos and images were traced back to Knapp's home during an investigation last year, according to the U.S. District Attorney's Office.

In 2007, Knapp was convicted of aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

He has been released on $100,000 unsecured bond. For a repeat offender, possession of child pornography carries a mandatory minimum term of 10 years in prison, a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.