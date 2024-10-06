Deadly shooting outside Wawa in Delaware County sparked by argument: police

One woman was killed and another in custody after an argument took a deadly turn in a Delaware County town this weekend.

Police say an officer saw a victim on the ground while he was driving through a Wawa parking lot on MacDade Boulevard in Collingdale.

They had received several 911 calls from witnesses at the scene Saturday evening.

MORE HEADLINES:

Police say the shooting stemmed from a dispute between two female customers who did not know each other. The cause of the argument has yet to be released.

The victim was reportedly a passenger in her friend’s car.

No charges have been announced, but the suspected shooter’s car was being held for search warrant.

Several local officials responded to the scene, including the mayor and councilwoman.