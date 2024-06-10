Man, 54, killed after several dirt bike riders fire over 40 gunshots in Kensington: police sources

A 54-year-old man is dead after police say a shooting occurred in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood Monday night.

According to police, the shooting occurred around 7:55 p.m. at Potter and Huntingdon Streets.

The 54-year-old suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body. He was transported to Temple University Hospital by medics where he was pronounced dead at 8:22 p.m.

Police sources tell FOX 29's Steve Keeley that six people on dirt bikes and a moped fled the scene after firing 41 gunshots.

Investigators say the incident was captured on surveillance cameras.

No weapons have been recovered, and no arrests have been made.

The Philadelphia Police Department is urging anyone with information regarding this homicide to contact the Homicide Detectives at 215-686-3334. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling or texting our PPD’s tip line at 2215-686-TIPS (8477).