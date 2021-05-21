Delaware lifts mask mandate, indoor capacity restrictions

Fully vaccinated people can now go without masks in Delaware after the mandate both indoors and outdoors was lifted Friday.

Also, beginning May 21, all indoor capacity restrictions will be lifted. This includes retail, restaurants, houses of worship and other business establishments.

The CDC guidance advises that fully vaccinated people can stop wearing masks in most places indoors and outdoors, except in crowded settings, including on public transit, planes, in schools, health care facilities and congregate settings like prison facilities and homeless shelters.

Those who are not fully vaccinated, including children not yet eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, should continue to wear masks when around others who are outside their immediate household, according to the CDC guidance.

While the state has dropped the mandate for mask wearing indoors, its still up to individual businesses on whether they’ll enforce masks wearing.

Ken Min is the owner here at Sneaker City and he’s taking an honor system approach with his customers

"If people come in without a mask I’m not going to hound them. Obviously, if they want to wear a mask, they’re more than welcome. I would appreciate that. But if you come in without a mask we’re not going to hound you."

Mikaela and Sadie are in Delaware from Atlanta for a wedding. They say they’ve been maskless for a while so this trip has been different

"It’s different here for sure. There’s a lot more people (wearing mask) no one in Georgia wears masks. It’s a lot more strict here, in Atlanta especially you can go anywhere without a mask and everyone’s pretty much okay with it."

RELATED:

Gov. Carney to lift Delaware mask mandate, eliminate social distancing effective May 21

Mask confusion: Different guidance leads to uncertainty

Delaware lifting indoor COVID restrictions May 21; masks still required

Fully vaccinated people in Pennsylvania can ditch masks in most places following guidance from CDC

CDC says fully vaccinated people can go without masks indoors in most places

Pensylvania to lift all COVID-19 restrictions on Memorial Day

____

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter