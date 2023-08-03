Expand / Collapse search

Delaware man, 43, in critical condition after hit-and-run

By FOX 29 Staff
An unknown white Nissan sedan involved in a hit-and-run in Newark, DE on Wednesday (Photo/Delaware PD via Facebook)

NEWARK, DE. - A man is in critical condition after being struck in a hit-and-run on Wednesday, per Delaware State police.

Officials say the 43-year-old Newark man was walking along the double yellow line on North Market Street just before 1:30 a.m. when he was hit by a white Nissan sedan, which then continued traveling northbound.

Responders transported the victim to a nearby trauma hospital, where he remains in critical condition according to authorities.

Delaware State police say an investigation is active and ongoing, and encourage anyone with information to contact the Delaware State Police Department or Delaware Crime Stoppers. 