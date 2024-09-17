Delaware man accused of trying to steal video game consoles from 3 stores within hours

article

A Delaware man was arrested after authorities say he tried to steal a video game console from three different stores and was twice fought off by employees.

Investigators say Christopher Trexler, 27, attacked a Best Buy cashier as she was ringing up a video game console and an Apple device at the store on Concord Pike.

Trexler allegedly pinned the cashier against a shelf and grabbed the merchandise as he tried flee the store while being chased by other Best Buy employees.

Investigators say Trexler escaped the store after a brief scuffle with employees during which he said that he was armed with a knife.

An hour later, it's believed that Trexler went to a GameStop and asked about video game consoles before handing the cashier a threatening note.

Police say he went behind the sales counter and grabbed a pair of scissors, but was stopped by an employee who was able to toss the scissors away during a scuffle.

The employee, who police say sustained minor injuries, but refused medical treatment, chased Trexler out of the store.

It's believed Trexler went to another Best Buy on Fashion Center Boulevard a short time later and grabbed a video game console and ran out of the store.

Police, who were called to the Best Buy for a shoplifting, later found Trexler inside another nearby business and placed him into custody.

It was later discovered that Trexler had several warrants in September for thefts that happened days earlier.

He was charged with two counts of first-degree attempted robbery, shoplifting, and criminal mischief.