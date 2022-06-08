Delaware State Police investigating armed robbery of a New Castle PNC Bank

article

Police are investigating an armed robbery that they say took place in the New Castle area Tuesday.

On June 7, 2022, at approximately 2:32 p.m., Delaware State Troopers responded to Penn Mart Shopping Center for a report of robbery involving a gun.

According to police, the suspect entered the bank and confronted the bank teller with a firearm. The suspect demanded cash and the bank teller complied. The suspect was last seen fleeing from the crime scene on foot along East Basin Road.

Police have described the suspect as a male in his mid-20s with a thin build.

Anyone with information on the suspect or incident is asked to contact Delaware State Police.