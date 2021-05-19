Delran man, 27, charged in fatal shooting of 2 men at Edgewater Park party

article

A Delran man has been charged with the shooting deaths of two men at an Edgewater Park party in January, officials said.

Burlington County officials stated Wednesday 27-year-old Ronny Paden was charged with two counts of first degree murder, among other related charges. He was arrested May 7.

Authorities say Edgewater Park Police were called to a home on the 200 block of Dogwood Road, just before 1 a.m. on January 24, on the report of a shooting.

Police arrived to find two men, James Gist III and Marcus Thompson, fatally shot at a party at the location.

According to officials, neither of the victims was the intended target of the shooting.

It was revealed during a hearing Wednesday that Paden had been released from a New Jersey state prison sentence months early, in November 2020, under a law designed to keep inmates from spreading COVID-19. The law automatically reduced prison sentences with less than a year remaining.

Paden has been ordered to remain in the Burlington County Jail until the charges are adjudicated.

