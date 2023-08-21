Dirt bike rider struck, killed by driver who fled the scene in North Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that unfolded at a North Philadelphia intersection early Monday morning.
A 38-year-old was riding a dirt bike near 6th Street and Lehigh Avenue when they were hit by a vehicle around 3:30 a.m.
The driver kept going, leaving the victim to die of their injuries, according to authorities.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Triple shooting at Philly party leaves teen fighting for life; juveniles running for safety: police
- 2-alarm fire destroys townhome, displaces half a dozen people in Burlington County
- Family speaks out after mom of 5 is killed, son injured in SW Philadelphia shooting
Police say they have recovered the striking vehicle, and are now questioning a man in custody.
No charges have been announced as police continue to investigate.