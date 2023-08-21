Dirt bike rider struck, killed by driver who fled the scene in North Philadelphia: police

Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that unfolded at a North Philadelphia intersection early Monday morning.

A 38-year-old was riding a dirt bike near 6th Street and Lehigh Avenue when they were hit by a vehicle around 3:30 a.m.

The driver kept going, leaving the victim to die of their injuries, according to authorities.

Police say they have recovered the striking vehicle, and are now questioning a man in custody.

No charges have been announced as police continue to investigate.