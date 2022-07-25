Dog rescued from drain pipe after being trapped for a week in South Jersey, police say
article
MEDFORD, N.J. - A dog is finally safe after what must have been a terrifying week!
Police, fire and neighbor services worked together to rescue Dylan, an 8-year-old coonhound, from a drain pipe in Medford Township.
Dylan had been trapped in the pipe for a week, according to a Facebook post by the Medford Township Police Department.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Police: 75-year-old man hit in the face during armed carjacking in Kensington
- Girl, 13, shot in the face was witness to deadly attack on 73-year-old man, sources say
- Video: Suspects caught doing illegal donuts before Kelly Drive homicide, police say
Police say it took several hours to free the trapped dog, who was transported to a local animal hospital.
"He will make a full recovery!"