Double shooting in Mantua leaves man, woman hospitalized: police

A man and a woman are recovering after someone shot them on a Mantua street.

The gunfire happened Saturday night, just after 7:30, on the 3400 block of Mount Vernon Street in Philadelphia’s Mantua neighborhood.

Someone opened fire on a 23-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, striking the man in the stomach and the woman in her foot.

Police took the victims to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where they were treated for their injuries.

Police in the 16th District have launched an investigation into the shooting. No weapons have been found and no arrests have been made.

