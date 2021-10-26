Double shooting in Point Breeze injures woman, 32, and leaves man in critical condition

article

A double shooting injures a woman and critically wounds a man in Point Breeze.

Officers responded to the 1900 block of Gerritt Street just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, on the report of a shooting.

Officials said the officers found a 32-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the arm. She was taken by medics to Jefferson University Hospital and listed as stable.

Few details were provided regarding the man, only that he was critically injured by gunfire and rushed to Jefferson by medics.

Authorities say an investigation is underway. No weapons have been found and no arrest have been made.

