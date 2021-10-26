Man, 28, shot multiple times and killed in Castor, police say
CASTOR - A violent night sees a 28-year-old man gunned down in Castor.
The shooting happened on the 6600 block of Castor Avenue Tuesday, just after 7:30 in the evening, according to officials.
Responding officers found the man suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest. He was rushed by medics to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital. He succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving and was pronounced dead.
Police later identified the man as Demetrius Brown. Police say an investigation into a possible motive is ongoing.
A weapon was recovered at the scene, but no arrests have been made.
The shooting follows several others Tuesday, as two teens were shot in East Germantown, a 20-year-old was wounded earlier Tuesday morning and a 34-year-old man was shot and killed in Frankford.
Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.
Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.
