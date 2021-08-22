Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
until MON 8:00 AM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, New Castle County
4
Flood Watch
from SUN 7:00 AM EDT until MON 8:00 AM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Rip Current Statement
until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Coastal Ocean County
Rip Current Statement
until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Delaware Beaches County

Double shooting investigation underway after man, woman shot in Germantown

Published 
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia
8677dd54-d338eb2c-police-lights.jpg article

police lights

PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a double shooting that left a man and woman injured in Germantown.

The incident happened shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday on the 5500 block of Wayne Avenue. 

A 28-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the left foot and was taken to Einstein Hospital. She is listed in stable condition.

MORE HEADLINES:

A 53-year-old man was shot twice in the abdomen and also taken to Einstein Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter 