Double shooting investigation underway after man, woman shot in Germantown

article

Police are investigating a double shooting that left a man and woman injured in Germantown.

The incident happened shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday on the 5500 block of Wayne Avenue.

A 28-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the left foot and was taken to Einstein Hospital. She is listed in stable condition.

MORE HEADLINES:

A 53-year-old man was shot twice in the abdomen and also taken to Einstein Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter