Police: Man in his 20s critically injured after he was shot multiple times in Queen Village

A man in his twenties is fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times early Saturday in Queen Village.

Officers responded to South 2nd Street, near Lombard Street, early Saturday, about 3:30, for a reported shooting, according to authorities.

When they arrived, they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds in the back of the head and in his leg.

He was rushed to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and listed in critical condition.

Police say no one is in custody and they are investigating leads.

The shooting comes on the heels of an overnight fatal shooting in East Falls, a deadly quintuple shooting in Southwest Philadelphia and a triple shooting in Kensington Friday night.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

