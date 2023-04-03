Route 422 reopens near King of Prussia after being closed for nearly 24 hours
MONTGOMERY COUNTY - A major highway in Montgomery County is back open after sending commuters for a loop Monday morning.
Route 422 was closed in both directions near King of Prussia after a string of thunderstorms pummeled the Delaware Valley Saturday night, causing damage to roads and properties.
Officials say a utility pole was knocked down, leaving power lines along the highway.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Tornado kills 1 in Sussex County, Del. as storm carves a 14-mile path of destruction
- NWS confirms 4 tornadoes in N.J. as severe storms leave destruction across Delaware Valley
- Cars catch fire in North Philadelphia as Saturday's storm down wires, knock out power
PECO crews had been working ‘feverishly’ since Sunday to erect a new pole and make necessary repairs, according to authorities. The highway was re-opened nearly a full day later after the peak of the Monday morning commute.
FOX 29's Steve Keeley was on the scene as several cars and buses were forced to turn around and find alternate routes.