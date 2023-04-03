Route 422 reopens near King of Prussia after being closed for nearly 24 hours

A major highway in Montgomery County is back open after sending commuters for a loop Monday morning.

Route 422 was closed in both directions near King of Prussia after a string of thunderstorms pummeled the Delaware Valley Saturday night, causing damage to roads and properties.

Officials say a utility pole was knocked down, leaving power lines along the highway.

MORE HEADLINES:

PECO crews had been working ‘feverishly’ since Sunday to erect a new pole and make necessary repairs, according to authorities. The highway was re-opened nearly a full day later after the peak of the Monday morning commute.

FOX 29's Steve Keeley was on the scene as several cars and buses were forced to turn around and find alternate routes.