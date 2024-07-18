Drive-by shooting hits man trying to park, nearby home in Kensington: police

A 24-year-old man was rushed to the hospital after police say more than a dozen shots were fired from a vehicle in Kensington overnight.

Officers arrived to find the victim walking on the 2000 block of East Atlantic Street with a gunshot wound to his forehead.

He told police that he had just parked when a driver pulled up, opened fire, then drove off.

At least 12 bullet holes pierced the passenger side of the victim's vehicle.

"This 24-year-old victim who was sitting in the driver's seat is extremely lucky because 12 bullets went into that vehicle, and he was only grazed one time to his head," Chief Small said.

Police say two other bullets also went through the front window of a nearby home.

Three adults were inside at the time, but none of them were shot.

No arrests have been made, and a motive is still unknown.