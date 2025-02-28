Driver charged in Chester hit-and-run that left 8-year-old boy severely injured

article

Authorities say a driver accused of hitting and seriously injuring an 8-year-old boy moments after he got off a SEPTA bus in Delaware County has been charged.

Caleb Campbell, 22, was allegedly behind the wheel of the hit-and-run vehicle that struck 8-year-old Ny'leek earlier this month in Chester.

Campbell was identified after investigators used surveillance video to track down the vehicle that lead directly to his arrest.

He was charged with several crimes, including aggravated assault by vehicle, accidents involving death or personal injury, and driving without a license.

The backstory:

Police say on Feb. 4, Ny'leek and his brother had just got off a SEPTA bus at Ninth and Tilghman streets on their way home from Chester Upland School of the Arts.

Ny'leek's mother, Anita, was on the opposite side of the street with her hand out to stop traffic when investigators say a speeding car struck and dragged her son.

"The bus driver beeped his horn to let traffic know that there were people coming off the bus," Anita told FOX 29. "He never stopped, he kept going."

Ny'leek suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted from Crozer-Chester Medical Center to Children's Hospital of Philadel for intensive treatment.

"Me and my son Naadir, we had to witness my baby getting hit and dragged by a car," she said.

Anita was told that police later found the car abandoned in Philadelphia.

What we know:

Weeks after the tragic hit-and-run, investigators announced the arrest of 22-year-old Caleb Campbell.

Authorities said they were able to identify the vehicle through surveillance video footage and contacted the vehicle's owner, who they said was "fully cooperative."

Featured article

The investigation lead authorities to Campbell, who was arrested on Thursday and charged with numerous crimes, including aggravated assault by vehicle.

Campbell was arraigned on Friday and held on $500k cash bail.

What you can do:

A GoFundMe to help support Ny'leek's "long and extensive recovering journey" has raise over $12,500 as of this writing.