Driver in deadly West Philadelphia crash that left 3 dead, several others injured arrested, police say

Coastal Flood Warning
until FRI 3:00 PM EST, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County, Inland Sussex County
Coastal Flood Warning
until FRI 5:00 PM EST, Delaware County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM EST until FRI 6:00 PM EST, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County
Wind Chill Advisory
until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Schuylkill County
Wind Chill Advisory
until SAT 11:00 AM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 6:00 PM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County
Wind Advisory
until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 9:09 AM EST until FRI 6:00 PM EST, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Camden County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Warren County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 3:00 PM EST until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Berks County, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Warren County, Warren County

Driver in deadly West Philadelphia crash that left 3 dead, several others injured arrested, police say

Published 
Updated December 23, 2022 11:34AM
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Myzeh Jesse-Ross, 20, has been charged in connection to a deadly crash in West Philadelphia. 

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department has arrested a driver involved in a deadly crash in West Philadelphia in August. 

According to police, the crash occurred during the early hours of August 14 on 52nd Street. 

Authorities say 20-year-old Myzeh Jesse-Ross was driving a 2020 Dodge Charger with seven passengers inside when he disregarded a red light while traveling northbound on 52nd Street at a high rate of speed. The Dodge then struck a 2010 Hyundai Elantra with a driver and two passengers inside, per police. 
 

Officials say the crash resulted in the death of two people inside the Hyundai and one of the passenger in the Dodge and injuries to the remaining passengers and drivers. 

Police identified the individuals who died as a result of the crash as William Wilcox, 42, Lisa Crump, 58 and Ledonis Bryant, 16. 

Jesse-Ross is facing murder, homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter and related charges connected to the crash. 

At the time of the crash, eight people were reportedly riding inside the Dodge, while three were inside the Hyundai.

After being sought by authorities, he was arrested on December 21 and held on $1 million bail.  