Driver killed by loose tire on I-95; Phillies host Oakland for Opening Day; Mother, son struck by gunfire

THE RUNDOWN:

1. Driver killed after loose tire crashes through windshield on I-95 in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - A driver has died after Pennsylvania State Police say he was struck by a loose tire on I-95 in Philadelphia Friday morning.

The incident happened just after 12:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the highway between Broad and Front Streets.

Police say a tire came off of a pickup truck that was driving in the northbound lanes. The tire then entered the southbound lanes and struck the passing vehicle.

According to police, the tire went through the vehicle’s front windshield, striking the male driver.

The driver was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Authorities have not identified the victim at this time.

2. Opening Day: Phillies set open season at home against the Athletics

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Phillies will start their hunt for October baseball on Friday as they look to snap a postseason drought.

The Phillies will take on the Oakland Athletics at Citizens Bank Park at 3:05 p.m. as they look to build on last season, their first winning season since 2011 that saw Bryce Harper named NL MVP.

Over the offseason, the team spent $179 million on Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber, surrounding reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper with two more powerful bats.

The lineup is long and strong with All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto, Rhys Hoskins, Jean Segura and Didi Gregorius.

"We’ve added a lot of offense," manager Joe Girardi said. "The organization has done a great job."

Harper pushed the front office to improve the team after an 82-80 finish last season. Managing partner John Middleton gave team President Dave Dombrowski the green light to exceed the luxury tax threshold when Castellanos remained unsigned a couple days after Schwarber agreed to a $79 million, four-year deal.

"Dave is the only GM who has taken three different franchises to the World Series," Middleton said. "He’s one of five who has won two with two different franchises. When that guy says to you, ‘This is an opportunity.’ ... Well, he’s been there. He’s making that judgment."

In agent Scott Boras’ words, the Phillies got their "cake" in Schwarber and the "frosting" in Castellanos, his client.

Schwarber won a World Series with the Chicago Cubs and has played in the postseason in six of his seven seasons in the majors. He’s bringing a winning attitude to a clubhouse that needs it. The Phillies have the longest postseason drought in the NL.

"It was important for us," Dombrowski said. "I think we needed to have someone with that type of experience. You can talk about it, but there’s a difference between talking about it and experiencing it."

3. Mother, 5-year-old son struck by gunfire while lying in bed in Kensington, police say

A mother and her 5-year-old son were hit by gunfire while lying in bed Thursday night in Kensington.

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a mother and her 5-year-old son were lying in bed when a bullet fired from a car tore through a front window and struck them both.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1800 block of East Venango Street around 8:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found a 28-year-old woman struck in the thigh and her 5-year-old son suffering a gaze wound to the left forearm.

They were both rushed to the hospital and placed in stable condition, police said.

Chief Inspector Scott Small said nearby security footage shows a car stop in front of the house and fire at least 20 shots.

A neighboring house was also hit by gunfire, but no one inside was hurt.

4. Poll: Philadelphians are more pessimistic than they have been in over a decade

PHILADELPHIA - A new poll from the Pew Research Center found that Philadelphia residents are the most pessimistic they have been in over a decade.

Researchers found that 63% of people polled believe that Philadelphia is on the wrong track, with gun violence receiving the lion's share of the blame.

According to the latest data from the Philadelphia Police Department, there have been 127 homicides in the city this year which outpaces a historically bloody 2021.

"A lot of evidence that crime has gone up, and it makes people very frustrated, very scared, and very at a loss of what to do about it," Attorney and CEO of Advocate To Win Heather Hansen said.

She believes that the COVID-19 pandemic secluded people from societal norms of behaving with courtesy, as evident by a violence spike in hospitals and airplanes.

"It’s in large part because we’ve forgotten how to be patient, how to wait, how to interact in public," Hansen said.

Philadelphians exhausted and frightened by the constant threat of violence, drugs and other street crimes would like to see more police, according to the poll.

"I’m just concerned," said Jeff Benson, who has a daughter that lives in Philadelphia. "I get the alerts that pop up in the morning on my phone, ‘13-year-old shot and killed’ it’s frightening."

8th District Councilwoman Cindy Bass called on Mayor Jim Kenney's administration to provide a more robust plan to address violence.

5. 'It's chaos out here': Witnesses describe shootout in Frankford that injured SEPTA Transit Officer

SWAT Officers converged on the property where the suspect was held up.

PHILADELPHIA – New cell phone video shows officers scramble to find cover as a barricaded gunman opens fire from the window of a Frankford apartment building Wednesady night.

Philadelphia police say officers who were in the area of the Arrott Transportation Center when they heard gunshots around 7 p.m.

The officers responded to Griscom and Arrott streets where they found two women, ages 57 and 42, with gunshot wounds to the hip area. Sources tell FOX 29 a third gunshot victim later arrived at the hospital.

Police then spotted a suspect, who was armed, and chased him to a property on the 4700 block of Leiper Street. Once inside the residence, police say he barricaded himself in and began firing at police from different floors of the building.

"Next thing I know it’s gunshots like boom, boom," Mell Perrin told FOX 29's Kelly Rule. "I look out and there’s cops taking position hiding around places and stuff like that so I just, we had the kids get in the bathroom in the tub."

During the gunfight, SEPTA Police Chief Thomas Nestel told reporters that a Philadelphia police officer became pinned down by gunfire coming from the residence. Nestel said a SEPTA officer, later identified as 28-year-old Ervis Onuzi, drew his assault weapon and charged the gunman to provide covering fire to free the trapped officer.

"I actually saw the cop wounded and rushed in, like rushed into the cop car, and they took him out of here I hope he’s alright," Jonathan Briggs said.

That’s when authorities say the Officer Onuzi was shot once in the abdomen. Onuzi, a three-year-veteran of the force, was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery. The officer and both women who were injured are expected to be okay.

A massive law enforcement presence converged on the house, including Philadelphia police and SWAT officers. Philadelphia police say they used technology to determine that the suspect was down near a second floor window. SWAT team members entered the property and found the suspect dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

The suspect has not been identified by police, but law enforcement source told FOX 29 that he is 18-years-old and was known to police.

"It’s just crazy you never know what can happen out here nowadays," Briggs said. "One minute everything’s good the next minute it’s chaos out here."

More Headlines From FOX 29

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter