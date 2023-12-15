Widener University student attacked while walking dog near campus

Widener University went into a lockdown overnight after police say there was an assault across the street from the school’s Delaware County campus.

The university says a student who lives off-campus was walking their dog around 12:30 a.m. Friday morning at 18th and Chestnut in Chester.

According to police, the student had some kind of interaction with another person who was also walking a dog. The two exchanged words before the suspect threw something at the student’s dog and assaulted the student with a knife.

The student was treated at a nearby hospital for what authorities have described as a ‘superficial’ wound.

MORE HEADLINES:

The suspect then ran away through a parking lot.

University officials say they are reviewing surveillance video to try and identify the suspect.

The school went into a lockdown for about 90 minutes following the incident. The student's dog was unharmed.