Explosions lead to discovery of multiple homemade explosives in Bucks County: police
WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Two suspects are in custody after multiple explosions rocked a community in Bucks County over the weekend.
The explosions were reported near Easton Road and Street Road Valley Square in Warrington Township overnight Sunday.
Police say they stopped a vehicle leaving the area with two men, and multiple illegal improvised explosive devices inside.
One of the devices was partially burnt and charred with wick, according to police.
The Philadelphia Police Department Bomb Disposal Unit responded, confirming that the devices were "dangerous and illegal improvised explosive devices."
Additional devices were later found at the blast location.