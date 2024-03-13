Expand / Collapse search

Fairmount Park murders: 2nd suspect arrested in 'execution style' murders in Philadelphia park

Published 
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

The suspect police say is believed to have shot and killed two people "execution style" in Fairmount Park, was taken into custody Monday night.

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a woman has been arrested in the "execution style" murders of two people in Fairmount Park. 

The Philadelphia Police Department on Wednesday reported that the unnamed woman surrendered to police. 

It's the second arrest in the gruesome double murder that police say happened overnight on Feb. 29. 

Police found the bodies of Thurston Cooper, 49, and Krystina Chambers, 38, near three shell casings on Mount Pleasant Drive.

Police arrested a man in connection to the murders days later, and recovered a car they believe is linked to the killings.

Investigators have not shared a possible motive.