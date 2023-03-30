Family, friends hold emotional vigil for Philadelphia teen fatally shot on his way to school

Philadelphia police release new surveillance video in connection with the shooting death of 15-year-old Devin Weedon, as his family and friends gathered for an emotional vigil to honor his life.

Red, white and black balloons, the colors of Simon Gratz High School released in memory of 15-year-old Devin Weedon, who was a student there.

"Press hard day by day. As a team we find a way," said Devin's bulldog football teammates as they paid tribute to him.

His brother, Aaron, who is also on the team, was in tears in the huddle. Coach House spoke tearfully.

"Before he left the school during dismissal he would always say, ‘House I love you man,’" said their coach.

Devin was shot in the chest Tuesday morning at 16th and West Hunting Park Avenue, while on the way to school. His mother, Tina, broke down in tears. "I can't wrap it around my mind that he's gone," she cried.

Police released surveillance showing four suspects dressed in variations of black and all wearing masks partially covering their faces. One is seen holding a gun. Police believe there was a fight between Devin and the suspects, during which he was shot.

"I never thought that would be one of mine," said his father, Gary Weedon. He’s still in disbelief.

"The guy who killed my son, I'm asking them how they would feel if somebody ran up on their brother and killed their brother like that?" said Gary. He says his son was an honor roll student, star athlete and respectful young man.

"We lost a soldier. We got to put these guns down," said Gary.

As those who gathered shed tears, Gary says Devin’s killer shortened his son's life at just 15-years-old, taking a way a promising future.

"I just thank God today that I had the presence to be the man I am. I am not out here looking for these guys. 20 years ago, I probably would have been looking for them. But I will let the law do what they got to do and I'll see them in court," said Gary.

Family members chanted the number 10 as they released balloons. They say Devin was the youngest of ten siblings. It is unclear what led to the argument that ended with his life being taken.