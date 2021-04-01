Family of Walter Wallace Jr. sues Philadelphia police officers involved in fatal shooting

The family of Walter Wallace Jr. is suing the two Philadelphia police officers who fatally shot him in West Philly.

Wallace was killed after an altercation with police in late October 2020.

The suit accuses officers Sean Matarazzo and Thomas Munz Jr. of using unreasonable force when they shot him more than a dozen times outside his family's home.

The shooting sparked days of unrest and protests throughout the city.

The officers remain on restricted duty status pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs investigation.

A separate lawsuit is expected to be filed against the city over the moments that lead up to his death alleging inadequate police training and a failure to equip officers with tasers.

The Philadelphia Police Department declined to comment on the civil litigation.

Mobile users can view the civil suit, here.

