Philadelphia police to release body camera footage, 911 audio from Walter Wallace Jr. shooting

Philadelphia police will follow through with their promise to release the body camera footage and 911 audio of the events surrounding the deadly police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr.

City officials held a press conference announcing reform infinitives following the fatal shooting of Wallace. The release of the footage will be the first time the department's history they have released body camera footage of a police-involved shooting incident.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw has promised full transparency throughout the investigation. She adds the release of the footage has been carefully considered with the safety of community and officers involved.

Outlaw identified the officers involved in the shooting as 25-year-old Sean Matarazzo and 26-year-old Thomas Munz. Both officers are from the 18th District.

The decision to release the video came after the Wallace family viewed the footage showing the confrontation between two Philadelphia police officers and their 27-year-old son last week. Both the city and the Wallace family later agreed to make the video and 911 audio public.

Advertisement

Attorney Shaka Johnson claimed the footage showed Wallace experiencing an “obvious mental health crisis.” Johnson added he heard people shouting “he’s mental,” “he’s mental.”

Wallace was gunned down Oct. 26 on the 6100 block of Locust Street in West Philadelphia.

Officers, who according to Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw were not equipped with Tasers, responded to a domestic disturbance call and were met by Wallace who was brandishing a knife.

“We don’t have a behavioral health unit, which is sorely needed,” said Outlaw, when asked about reports that police had been called to the home twice before that day. “There’s clearly a disconnect on our end in terms of knowing what’s out there at the scene.”



The shooting sparked consecutive days of unrest and looting in areas across the city. Several Philadelphia police officers were hurt after peaceful protests spiraled into chaos the evening of Wallace's death. Looting and destruction became more prevalent the following night causing several businesses in Port Richmond to be ransacked. The unrest resulted in overnight curfews Wednesday and Friday.



With tensions high and an unparalleled presidential election on the horizon, the city and the Wallace family agreed last week to push the release of the footage until after Election Day.



"Philadelphians are experiencing an immense amount of pain, and significant unrest persists throughout the entire city. The collective hope of our local government and the Wallace family is that releasing the recordings on November 4 will provide enough time to calm tensions and for the recordings to be released in the most constructive manner possible," Mayor Jim Kenney said.



In the wake of their son's death, the parents of Walter Wallace Jr. have urged Philadelphians to remain calm.

“I ain’t got time to loot, burn up, and destroy where I live. It's uncalled for, it really, really is and the people doing it ain't helping my family. They are showing disrespect," Wallace Sr. said.

Walter Wallace Jr. was shot and killed by police Monday afternoon.

RELATED

City, family agree to release body camera footage of Walter Wallace Jr. shooting Wednesday

'Obvious mental health crisis': Attorney describes body camera video of Walter Wallace Jr. shooting

'Justice should be served’: Family of Walter Wallace Jr. calls for justice and peace in wake of fatal shooting

Family of Walter Wallace Jr. remember their son, continue calls for justice and peace

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest