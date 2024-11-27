Family reacts over loss of mom killed in hit-and-run: 'You took something from us that was precious'

Chanel Coles was a mother, a grandmother, a sister and a friend. Her life was tragically cut short in a hit-and-run.

Her family is grieving as they head into the holidays and they are calling for justice.

"At least we can speak for her, tell her that we love her and sorry that this happened to her," said Chanell Coles standing alongside her brother Kalif Coles with uncontrollable tears from the pain of losing their mom.

"I couldn't even imagine this. I wouldn't even wish this on my worst enemy," said Chanell. The siblings say it is unlike anything they have ever felt.

"It's pretty much devastating how she passed. She was not allowed to pass on her own, somebody actually killed her," said Chanell.

Philadelphia Police say 58-year-old Chanel Coles was walking in the crosswalk at Lehigh and Germantown Avenue with her boyfriend just after three o'clock the morning of November 16th. Investigators say a woman driving a silver Chevrolet went through a steady red light and hit Coles who was pronounced dead on the scene.

Related article

Police say the driver kept going.

"Just imagine somebody's mother on the side of the street killed instantly," said Chanell.

Shortly after it happened, police arrested 23-year-old Nadjy Amira Tyler. They say officers saw the car with significant front-end damage, driving recklessly and swerving in the area with visible blood and damage on the hood of the car.

"Why did they leave her on the side of the road like that? She could have at least called an ambulance or something. Nobody deserves to go out like that. Nobody," said Kalif.

Coles has four adult children and the family says at least thirteen grandchildren. She loved singing and dancing as seen in cellphone video with one of her grand kids. A free spirit is how Chanell describes her mom, who she is named after.

"She was a very charismatic person. Very happy," she said.

The suspect is charged with homicide by vehicle and court documents say driving under the influence, among other charges. She remains in jail.

"You took something from us that was more precious than anything," said Chanell.

The family has a GoFundMe to help with the costs of a memorial service and legal fees associated with the case.