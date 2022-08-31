FBI looking for murder suspect in May shooting death of woman in Upper Darby home

article

A murder suspect is still on the loose several months after officials say a woman was killed inside her home in Upper Darby.

FBI Philadelphia’s Newtown Square Resident Agency is now assisting in the search for Abdul Rafi Muhsin.

Officials say Muhsin is wanted in connection to the shooting death of a 40-year-old woman. She was reportedly killed in her home on May 19.

A state warrant was issued his arrest on June 8 for murder and related charges.

He is reportedly known to to frequent Philadelphia, particularly the Germantown, West Oak Lane and Mount Airy neighborhoods.

The FBI is offering a monetary reward for any information that leads to his arrested. Anyone with information should contact Upper Darby Police.