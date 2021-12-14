Feltonville Latino business leaders, police meet after string of armed robberies

Philadelphia city leaders met with community members and police to talk about a recent string of armed robberies in Feltonville. They say Latino-owned businesses are being targeted.

One business owner said her café has been robbed twice in two days. She also says, due to a shortage of police officers, business owners in the area are taking extra measures to secure their stores.

Business owners say police have increased patrolling in the area, but would like to develop a better relationship with officers on patrol.

