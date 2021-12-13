Caught on camera: Struggle between driver and suspect seen in daytime attempted carjacking
FRANCISVILLE - Caught on camera, surveillance video shows a kid trying to steal a delivery driver’s car, but the driver catches the would-be-thief and stops him from taking off. The tense moments captured by a Francisville home camera.
In the video, a man neighbors identify as a delivery driver parks and gets out. Someone then hops into the driver’s seat and the delivery driver lunges into his own side window to get the suspect out of his car.
Witnesses say it happened Saturday afternoon, on the 800 block of North Uber Street. Eric O’Callaghan saw the latter part of the incident.
"I called 911 right when I saw the yelling and everything and I think it rang over a minute and a half. I was shocked. I thought something was wrong with my phone, honestly," O’Callaghan explained.
Neighbors jumped in to help, making noise as they ran out of their homes, trying to scare the suspect away.
"It was strange that the kid seemed like he hung around for, like, way longer than he should have after having been blatantly caught trying to steal a car. If that was me, I’d be gone. He was hanging around being menacing, but eventually wandered off through the park," O’Callaghan stated. "I don’t see why it’s hard to, like, keep your hands off of other people’s stuff. For me, that’s kind of how I feel, but, yeah, it’s crazy and I don’t know what to do. I have cameras and that’s all I could do."
