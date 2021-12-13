Armed robberies in Philadelphia on the rise, officials warn

It isn’t just homicides and carjackings on the rise in Philadelphia, but armed robberies have increased in 2021, as well. Several recent cases happened in areas jam-packed with tourists and visitors.

A 24-year-old woman crossing the street in Northern Liberties approached by a man running at her with a gun, according to police. She dropped her bag and keys and handed her cell phone over. Police say two people jumped in her car and drove off.

It happened at 3rd and Wildley Streets just after midnight Thursday. Similar scary scenes are happening city-wide.

"There has been an uptick over the last week and, indeed, a lot of it has been high profile and very disturbing to the public," Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner commented.

After apologizing about saying the city does not have a crisis of crime a week earlier, DA Krasner said Monday armed robberies are on the rise.

Philadelphia police say there have been three armed robberies just over the past week in Center City and Old City, with thieves stealing watches.

Tuesday night, at 6:45, on Cuthbert Street, right next to the Comcast Technology Center, police say three men jumped out of a vehicle, with guns and robbed two victims of their Rolex watches. Friday, just before 5:30, at 22nd and Samson Streets, three men jumped out of a vehicle, with guns and robbed two men of their watches, wallet and some cash. And, Saturday night, around 11:45, on South 3rd Street, in Old City, police say two men robbed a man of his Rolex watch and left in a vehicle.

The victim – reportedly a groom stepping outside during his wedding reception.

"We gotta do better to help one another to find a solution to it," James Andrews stated. "Just trying to be a little cautious. Don’t carry a lot of cash."

"It’s getting to be very scary where you can’t even, during the daytime, you have to watch and everything. I don’t like that," Primos Hoagies manager Linda Todd explained.

Investigators would not comment on whether the three cases are connected, but with Saturday’s armed robbery feet from where Todd works, she’s protecting herself.

"I carry mace, I carry a knife and I carry a taser," Todd stated. "You can’t even wear nice stuff nowadays, because you gotta be scared. It’s a shame."

