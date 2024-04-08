Firefighter injured by car while battling blaze in West Philadelphia: officials
PHILADELPHIA - A firefighter was rushed to the hospital early Monday morning after being injured on the job in West Philadelphia.
Fire crews were fighting a small fire on the 4700 block of Osage Avenue when one firefighter was involved in a car crash.
Officials say a suspected drunk driver ran over the firefighter's foot.
He was rushed to a local hospital for treatment, and has since been released.
The driver, who also hit a fire truck and other nearby vehicles, was arrested by police.