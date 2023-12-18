Pennsylvania flooding: Perkiomen Creek causes huge mess for residents in Montgomery County

The flooding of the Perkiomen Creek is causing a huge mess for property owners as they wait it out and assess the damage once those flood waters recede.

FOX 29’s Shaynah Ferreira heads to the area to take in the damages and ask residents how they feel about the floods wreaking havoc on their properties.

"Right now the Perkiomen creek has come out of its banks," said Jim Grob, Tyson Mill Road resident. "It’s about 14 feet above its normal level and that’s when it gets down into our driveway."

Grob's property sits at an intersection of the Perkiomen and Skippack Creek, leaving him with the harsh reality of the water quickly inching onto his property.

"We’re just waiting for the creek to come back down and we can go and see what damage we have," he said.

From water damage to debris from trees falling, lots of chaos can be seen in the neighborhood.

"It happens once in a great while… there goes another tree, you can hear it."

Inflatables that were once a hit and featured on FOX 29’s kelly drives show just last year, were lost along with other holiday decorations.

"My son has a huge holiday display on the front yard about 150 blowups and a lot of them are underwater right now."

Less than 10 miles away on the other side of the Perkiomen Creek resident Joe Wright was wading in the water doing his best to control the debris build up.

"Rose faster than it was expected to so that’s why we got caught with the vehicles down there," said Joe Wright, Skippack Pike resident.

Wright has lived on Skippack Pike for about a year and it’s something he takes to the chin.

"We’re used to it, it happens every so often…it’s one of the things with living on the water," he said.

Residents all have the same hope moving forward…"Just less of these…it's beautiful 99 percent of the time back here, it’s that one percent when you get this, that’s what it gets tough."

The flood warning for Montgomery County will run through the rest of Monday until Tuesday evening.